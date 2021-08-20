Existence of empire based on the thinking of terror is not permanent: PM

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the faith and belief system in the unity of India. He said “from Somnath and Nageshwar in the west to Vaidyanath in the east, from Baba Kedarnath in the north to Shri Rameshwar, at the extreme southern end of India, these 12 Jyotirlingas serve to connect the whole of India. Similarly, the arrangement of our four dhams, the concept of our Shaktipeeths, the establishment of different pilgrimages in different corners of our country, this outline of our faith is actually an expression of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’."