The Income Tax Department will launch a new income tax filing portal on 7 June for an easier and hassle-free ITRs filing process.

Therefore, the existing portal will remain suspended for six days from 1 June to 6 June, according to a circular issued by the Income Tax Department. By 7 June, the new e-filing web portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will be made operational for taxpayers.

In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the department will not fix any compliance dates during this period, the statement read.

It further added, "Directions have been issued to fix hearing of cases or compliances only from 10th June,2021 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond on the new system. If any hearing or compliance, which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be preponed or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period."

The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience:

New taxpayer-friendly portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

Free of cost ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers file ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimizing data entry effort.

New call center for taxpayer assistance for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos and chatbot/live agent.

All key portal functions on the desktop will be available on Mobile App which will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on the mobile network.

New online tax payment system on the new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using netbanking, UPI, CreditCard and RTGS/NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

