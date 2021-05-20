Existing ITD portal to remain suspended for 6 days from 1-6 June. Details here

Existing ITD portal to remain suspended for 6 days from 1-6 June. Details here2 min read . 08:08 PM IST
- By 7 June, the new e-filing web portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will be made operational for taxpayers
The Income Tax Department will launch a new income tax filing portal on 7 June for an easier and hassle-free ITRs filing process.
Therefore, the existing portal will remain suspended for six days from 1 June to 6 June, according to a circular issued by the Income Tax Department. By 7 June, the new e-filing web portal (www.incometax.gov.in) will be made operational for taxpayers.
In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the department will not fix any compliance dates during this period, the statement read.
It further added, "Directions have been issued to fix hearing of cases or compliances only from 10th June,2021 onwards, to give taxpayers time to respond on the new system. If any hearing or compliance, which requires submissions online has been scheduled during this period, the same will be preponed or adjourned and the work items would be rescheduled after this period."
The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience:
