‘Exit Iran now’: Indian embassy issues fresh travel advisory, shares helpline numbers; details here

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory today, urging its nationals to leave the country by available means and has provided emergency helpline numbers for support.

What did advisory say? The advisory said, “In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy.”

The advisory added, “It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.”

MEA issued an advisory on Tuesday Yesterday, the MEA issued another advisory saying that, “In view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to remain where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements. Any movement within Iran and to the border crossings of Iran may be considered only in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and after obtaining explicit guidance of the Embassy.”

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It added, “The Indian Embassy remains available to guide Indian nationals in Iran through the following emergency contact helplines: Mobile numbers: +98 912 810 9115, +98 912 810 9102, +98 912 810 9109, +98 993 217 9359.”

Also Read | US Iran Ceasefire LIVE Updates: Indian Embassy urges nationals to exit Iran

US-Israel and Iran ceasefire: Who said what? However, tensions in the region have de-escalated, at least for now, as the United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, reaching a deal less than two hours before US President Donald Trump's deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement by Trump late on Tuesday represented an abrupt turnaround from his extraordinary warning earlier, and came after mediation efforts by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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Sharif later said in a post on X that he had invited Iranian and US delegations to meet in Islamabad on Friday.

The eleventh-hour deal was contingent on Iran's agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said. The waterway typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

Trump later told the French news agency AFP that it was a "total and complete victory".

"Total and complete victory. 100%. No question about it," Trump said when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire.

Israel supported the decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said. The ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, it added, in an apparent contradiction to comments from Sharif, who had said the agreement included a cessation of Israel's campaign in Lebanon.

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Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said in a statement that Tehran would cease counterattacks and provide safe passage through the waterway if attacks against it stop.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme National Security Council portrayed the deal as a victory over the US, claiming Trump had accepted Iran's conditions for ending hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies)