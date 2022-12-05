Exit Poll 2022: How accurate were past predictions for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh?1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 06:14 PM IST
- In 2017, exit polls predicted a sweeping win for BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Poll results are hard to predict. Though in many cases, exit polls could perfectly predict who would come into power, in an equal number of cases, they were completely wrong. So there is about a 50%-50% chance about how accurate the exit poll results will be. Here's all you know about how precise exit polls have been for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.