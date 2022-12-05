Poll results are hard to predict. Though in many cases, exit polls could perfectly predict who would come into power, in an equal number of cases, they were completely wrong. So there is about a 50%-50% chance about how accurate the exit poll results will be. Here's all you know about how precise exit polls have been for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Gujarat
- In 2017, exit polls predicted a sweeping win for the BJP in the state with the party winning about 112-116 seats.
- Contrary to the predictions, the party won 48 out of 89 seats in the first phase of polling and bagged 51 in the second phase, i.e. total tally to 99 out of 182 seats.
- The Congress won 77 seats while it was predicted to win 65 seats by the average of the exit polls in 2017.
Himachal Pradesh
- Again, exit polls forecasted a win for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh in 2017. At that time Congress was in power in the state.
- BJP was predicted to win 47 seats while the exit polls gave an average of 22 seats to the Congress.
- This time the predictions turned out to be more or less accurate with BJP winning 44 seats in Himachal Pradesh in 2017.
How exit polls are conducted?
Exit polls are done by taking the feedback of the voters as they exit after voting. Then predictions are made based on different exit poll results. In India, most popular exit polls are the Chanakya exit poll, C-Voter exit poll and MyAxis exit poll.
