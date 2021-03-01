Exit poll firm Axis My India is now a case study at Harvard Business School

“Predicting elections accurately in an extremely complex country like India is difficult. AMI’s track record is a testament to the company’s project management and process excellence capabilities. This case study illustrates operational details, including those associated with training surveyors and moving them across different locations based on their linguistic and socio-economic identities to get a feel of the electorate’s pulse," said Ananth Raman, a professor at HBS, who has co-authored the case study.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}