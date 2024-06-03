Exit poll predictions: Sonia Gandhi says ‘we just have to wait and see’

The majority of the exit polls on Sunday predicted that the BJP-led NDA will win the Lok Sabha elections 2024

As the results for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are set to be declared on June 4 (Tuesday), Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday said to just wait and see.

“We just have to wait and see," said Sonia Gandhi while replying to media queries on the exit poll predictions.

Sonia along with Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Karunanidhi at the DMK office in New Delhi on Monday.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is expected to win 361-401 Lok Sabha seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats.

The Republic PMarq exit poll predicted 359 of 543 seats for the NDA and 154 seats for the INDIA bloc.

The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to the NDA and 125 seats to the INDIA bloc.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the exit polls as a "Psychological game" and said that there will be a huge difference in exit polls and results on June 4.

“The outgoing PM, the person who will have to leave for sure on June 4 has conspired all these things and has managed the exit polls. There will be a huge difference in exit polls and results of June 4. INDIA Alliance had a meeting yesterday, we had detailed discussions on numbers, it's impossible that INDIA Alliance will get anything below 295," he said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramiah had said that the exit polls are a "media creation" and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will cross the 295-mark in the election.

"We are not going to agree with the exit poll. Exit polls are a media creation... In the centre, our President has made it very clear that the INDIA alliance will win 295 seats," CM Siddaramiah told ANI.

