Exit Poll results for Gujarat state assembly elections 2022 predict that BJP is likely to make a sweeping comeback. Meanwhile, AAP is likely to equal Congress's vote share.

Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is set at 92.

Here are the numbers from different exit polls:

TV9 exit polls

BJP: 125-130

CONG: 40-50

AAP: 3-5

Others: 03-07

Republic TV P-MARQ exit polls

BJP: 128-148

CONG: 30-42

AAP: 2-10

News X exit poll

BJP: 117-140

CONG: 34-51

AAP: 6-13

ABP C voters:

BJP-55% 45-49

Cong- 11-15

AAP-0-1

India Today-Axis My India

BJP - 129 to 151

Congress - 16 to 30

AAP: 9 to 21

Times Now

BJP: 135-145

Congress to get 24-34

AAP: 6-16

Gujarat voter turnout

Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.

Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase.

As the polling ended, Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said the polling in 14 districts ended peacefully.

Addressing the press at the end of polling in the final phase, Bharathi said, "Senior citizens above 80 years of age voted and even disabled came out in numbers to vote. Wheelchairs were arranged for them."

She added that the third-gender, too, voted enthusiastically in the state.

How exit polls are conducted?

Exit polls are done by taking the feedback of the voters as they exit after voting. Some of the popular agencies that conduct exit poll results for elections in India are Chanakya, C-Voterand MyAxis.

Once the results are declared, a generic idea can be created regarding which party is likely to win and how close the contest will be.

In 2017, exit polls could accurately predict that BJP will win in both Gujarat and Himachal. They were even close to predicting the number of seats the party would win in the state, but for Gujarat, their forecast was a little inaccurate in terms of number of seats that they gained.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.