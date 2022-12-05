Gujarat Exit Polls 2022: BJP retains state with a good margin, AAP may equal Cong's vote share2 min read . 08:20 PM IST
- Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat
Exit Poll results for Gujarat state assembly elections 2022 predict that BJP is likely to make a sweeping comeback. Meanwhile, AAP is likely to equal Congress's vote share.
Exit Poll results for Gujarat state assembly elections 2022 predict that BJP is likely to make a sweeping comeback. Meanwhile, AAP is likely to equal Congress's vote share.
Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is set at 92.
Gujarat has 182 seats and the majority mark is set at 92.
TV9 exit polls
TV9 exit polls
BJP: 125-130
BJP: 125-130
CONG: 40-50
CONG: 40-50
AAP: 3-5
AAP: 3-5
Others: 03-07
Others: 03-07
Republic TV P-MARQ exit polls
Republic TV P-MARQ exit polls
BJP: 128-148
BJP: 128-148
CONG: 30-42
CONG: 30-42
AAP: 2-10
AAP: 2-10
News X exit poll
News X exit poll
BJP: 117-140
BJP: 117-140
CONG: 34-51
CONG: 34-51
AAP: 6-13
AAP: 6-13
ABP C voters:
ABP C voters:
BJP-55% 45-49
BJP-55% 45-49
Cong- 11-15
Cong- 11-15
AAP-0-1
AAP-0-1
India Today-Axis My India
India Today-Axis My India
BJP - 129 to 151
BJP - 129 to 151
Congress - 16 to 30
Congress - 16 to 30
AAP: 9 to 21
AAP: 9 to 21
Times Now
Times Now
BJP: 135-145
BJP: 135-145
Congress to get 24-34
Congress to get 24-34
AAP: 6-16
AAP: 6-16
Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.
Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.
Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase.
Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase.
As the polling ended, Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said the polling in 14 districts ended peacefully.
As the polling ended, Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi said the polling in 14 districts ended peacefully.
Addressing the press at the end of polling in the final phase, Bharathi said, "Senior citizens above 80 years of age voted and even disabled came out in numbers to vote. Wheelchairs were arranged for them."
Addressing the press at the end of polling in the final phase, Bharathi said, "Senior citizens above 80 years of age voted and even disabled came out in numbers to vote. Wheelchairs were arranged for them."
She added that the third-gender, too, voted enthusiastically in the state.
She added that the third-gender, too, voted enthusiastically in the state.
Exit polls are done by taking the feedback of the voters as they exit after voting. Some of the popular agencies that conduct exit poll results for elections in India are Chanakya, C-Voterand MyAxis.
Exit polls are done by taking the feedback of the voters as they exit after voting. Some of the popular agencies that conduct exit poll results for elections in India are Chanakya, C-Voterand MyAxis.
Once the results are declared, a generic idea can be created regarding which party is likely to win and how close the contest will be.
Once the results are declared, a generic idea can be created regarding which party is likely to win and how close the contest will be.
In 2017, exit polls could accurately predict that BJP will win in both Gujarat and Himachal. They were even close to predicting the number of seats the party would win in the state, but for Gujarat, their forecast was a little inaccurate in terms of number of seats that they gained.
In 2017, exit polls could accurately predict that BJP will win in both Gujarat and Himachal. They were even close to predicting the number of seats the party would win in the state, but for Gujarat, their forecast was a little inaccurate in terms of number of seats that they gained.
Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.
Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.