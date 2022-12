As polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 end, we eagerly await for the exit polls to see how BJP, Congress, and AAP are placed in the battle.

The ruling BJP is hoping for a comeback in Gujarat and Himachal, while Congress hopes to regain control at least in Himachal. AAP, meanwhile, is trying its very best to make the presence felt.

Gujarat elections:

Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.

Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase.

Himachal Pradesh elections:

Though Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout of 75.6 per cent during the November 12 Assembly polls, urban voter apathy was once again at play in the hill state, Election Commission data showed.

At 62.53 per cent, the voter turnout in Shimla was not only the lowest in the state but also came down by 1.4 per cent as compared to the 2017 elections, the data showed.

The ruling BJP is hoping for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls in November.

Where and when to watch the exit polls:

The exit poll results will start coming out around 6.30 pm today. To watch the results, follow this link