Exit polls 2022 result: Where and how to watch Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh exit polls?1 min read . 06:12 PM IST
The exit polls results for the 2 states will start coming out at 6.30 pm
As polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 end, we eagerly await for the exit polls to see how BJP, Congress, and AAP are placed in the battle.
The ruling BJP is hoping for a comeback in Gujarat and Himachal, while Congress hopes to regain control at least in Himachal. AAP, meanwhile, is trying its very best to make the presence felt.
Gujarat elections:
Gujarat, where the second phase of polling ended today, saw a 58.4% voter turnout for 93 seats across central and north Gujarat. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.
Voting began at 8 am across 14,975 polling stations and will continue till 5 pm. The electoral fate of CM Bhupendra Patel and 832 other candidates, including 285 Independents, will be decided in the second phase.
Himachal Pradesh elections:
On 12 November, when Himachal Pradesh went into polls, the state saw a record voter turnout of 75.6%. However, Election Commission data showed that the voter turnout in the urban region was significantly lower.
In Shimla, the voter turnout was lowest at 62.53%, which is also 1.4% lower than the previous state election.
The ruling BJP is hoping to make a comeback in the state, while Congress is urging voters to go by state's age-old tradition to vot out incumbents
for an encore on the back of its development agenda, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents in Himachal Pradesh which went to polls in November.
Where and when to watch the exit polls:
The exit poll results will start coming out around 6.30 pm today. To watch the results, follow this link
