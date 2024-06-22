Amid controversy over the exit polls which had predicted over 350 seats for the BJP-led NDA in Lok Sabha elections 2024, Axis My India's chief Pradeep Gupta has said he is open to facing all kinds of investigations, including by the SEBI and JPC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had also alleged stock market manipulation using exit polls. Gandhi had claimed that after 'fake' exit polls, stock markets rose, and then crashed on June 4, the Lok Sabha election results day.

'Open to investigations' In an interview with PTI which was released on June 22, Pradeep Gupta said that he is open to facing all kinds of investigations.

“I am open to facing all kinds of investigations," said Gupta when he was asked about whether he is open to a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or SEBI.

The pollster also said he has been demanding formulation of norms and regulations for pollsters for five years.

Should exit polls be banned? On demand to ban exit polls, Gupta said that every single citizen and organisation wants to know the election results. "Banning exit polls would serve no purpose," he added.

The Axis My India's chief also clarified that they have no connection with the stock market whatsoever. “I am happy to know these allegations because our data and system is so foolproof that any probe will give me an opportunity to showcase all of that is used to predict exit polls to the world. In a way, it is an opportunity for us, I support the demand as it will give us a chance to show our credentials," PTI quoted Gupta as saying.

Exit polls for foreign investors? On the allegations of Axis My India also conducting exit polls for foreign investors and sharing different results with them, Gupta said, “We have never been approached by any FII, neither have we worked for any foreign investors, we have not conducted any exit poll survey for them ever."

Axis My India's 70 per cent clients are corporate clients including bigwigs like Bill Melinda Gates foundation, said Gupta, denying any conflict of interest with exit polls.

"Even if they (exit polls) are banned, it won't impact our business. I am with the law whatever is decided," he added.

On regulations Pradeep Gupta told PTI that for the last five years, he has been running from pillar to post seeking some regulations. “When our people go on the ground, they are seen with a suspicious mindset. We have to convince that we are not salespersons, we aren't frauds, and we are not sent by a political party."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

