Ex-Kerala Police chief Jacob Thomas joins RSS as full-time pracharak, says it has 'no caste, religion'

Former Kerala Police chief Jacob Thomas has joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time pracharak (campaigner). Jacob Thomas joined the RSS on October 1 – the day India celebrated Mahanavami. He also said that RSS has no caste, religion, language, or regional factionalism.

After joining the RSS, Jacob Thomas attended an event of the organisation at Pallikkara, wearing the traditional RSS uniform. Addressing the gathering, the former DGP said the RSS seeks to build individuals with cultural strength.

“With more such individuals among us, the society will become stronger and it will lead to the strengthening of the nation. So, RSS intends to build a strong nation through individuals,” he said.

Thomas, who is also a former Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in Kerala, had joined the BJP in 2021 and according to reports, had recently announced his decision to join the right-wing organisation.

