A newly-married man and his brother in Chhattisgarh died after a home-theatre system that they received as a wedding gift exploded. The police have arrested the former lover of the deceased's wife, for allegedly planting a bomb in the home theatre with the intention to kill the couple.

The explosion occurred at a house in the Kabirdham district of the state and while one man died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries at the hospital during treatment.

Hemendra Merawi (30), and his brother Rajkumar (32), were killed in the blast that occurred in a music system gifted by Sarju Markam, a married individual from Chhapla village in Balaghat district of the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh.

"The accused told the police that he had planted the explosive in the home theatre and gifted it to the newly married couple in a bid to kill them," Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told news agency PTI.

The home-theatre system exploded as Merawi was trying the switch it on and while he died on the spot, five others, including his elder brother suffered serious injuries. Later, his brother Rajkumar also succumbed to the injuries.

During the investigation of the crime scene, the forensic team discovered evidence of gunpowder. As a result, the family members of both the bride and groom were questioned. Through the questioning process and examination of call records, it was revealed that Hemendra Merawi's wife had been maintaining regular contact with Sarju Markam.

It was discovered that the two of them had been having an affair and Markam was unhappy with the situation after the woman stopped communicating with him following the announcement of her marriage with Merawi, the officials informed.

According to the police, the explosion was so strong that the roof and walls of the room collapsed due to the impact.

