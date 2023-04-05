Ex-lover plants bomb in wedding gift, kills groom and his brother in Chhattisgarh2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST
- According to the police, the explosion was so strong that the roof and walls of the room collapsed due to the impact
A newly-married man and his brother in Chhattisgarh died after a home-theatre system that they received as a wedding gift exploded. The police have arrested the former lover of the deceased's wife, for allegedly planting a bomb in the home theatre with the intention to kill the couple.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×