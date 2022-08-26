Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in jail; rushed to hospital

Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in jail; rushed to hospital1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
- Jail authorities said, Anil Deshmukh was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed & complained of chest pain
NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh collapsed in Mumbai's Arthur Jail after his health deteriorated. He was later rushed to the hospital.
NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh collapsed in Mumbai's Arthur Jail after his health deteriorated. He was later rushed to the hospital.
Jail authorities said, “He was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed & complained of chest pain"
Jail authorities said, “He was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed & complained of chest pain"
Deshmukh had been lodged at Arthur Jail in an alleged case of corruption being probed by ED & CBI.
Deshmukh had been lodged at Arthur Jail in an alleged case of corruption being probed by ED & CBI.