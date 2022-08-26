Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in jail; rushed to hospital

Ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh collapses in jail; rushed to hospital

Former Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh.
1 min read . 05:13 PM ISTLivemint

  • Jail authorities said, Anil Deshmukh was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed & complained of chest pain

NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh collapsed in Mumbai's Arthur Jail after his health deteriorated. He was later rushed to the hospital. 

Jail authorities said, “He was rushed to JJ Hospital after he collapsed & complained of chest pain"

Deshmukh had been lodged at Arthur Jail in an alleged case of corruption being probed by ED & CBI.

