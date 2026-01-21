Ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar elected leader of Shiv Sena UBT corporators

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who won from Ward number 199 in the Mumbai municipal corporation election, has been elected the leader of Shiv Sena UBT corporators on Wednesday. She had defeated Rupal Kusale of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

The Shiv Sena corporators' leaders was choen days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies swept the Maharashtra civic elections. They won 25 of 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending Shiv Sena's nearly three-decade dominance over the BMC.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra civic polls The Mahayuti alliance crossed the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC, winning a total of 118 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, which secured 29 seats.

In the opposition, the Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest force with 65 seats, while the Congress won 24 seats. AIMIM made notable gains, winning 8 seats in Mumbai and 114 seats statewide. The MNS secured 6 seats.

Also Read | BMC power tussle: Sanjay Raut makes big claim amid Mumbai mayor race

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which contested in alliance with the MNS, polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS contributed 74,946 votes, translating to a 1.37 per cent vote share, adding six seats to the alliance’s tally.

Advertisement

The Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

In Thane municipal corporation, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena maintained its dominance, winning 75 of 131 seats. The BJP won the Navi Mumbai corporation, winning 65 seats. Also Read | BMC election result sparks huddle, Eknath Shinde moves Sena corporators to hotel: Number game explained

Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections.

Advertisement