The Mumbai Police filed an FIR against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and three others for allegedly acquiring flats built under the Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in suburban Worli.
As per PTI report, the case has been registered against Pednekar and three officials of a private firm for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA society.
The complaint was filed by SRA official Uday Pingle. A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and other offences has been registered against Pednekar, and three others, as per PTI report.
As per the complaint filed, the police said, "Former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls."
A commercial unit allotted to another person in 2008 was declared by the private firm as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the official said quoting the FIR.
Another unit too was allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, he added. The official further added that no arrest has been made so far and the probe is underway.
Earlier on 6 February, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Pednekar and her family were involved in a forgery case in which a court has issued summons against them. "A special company court yesterday issued summons against Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar, his firm Kish Corporate and four others for forgery and submitting false documents while registering the company in 2012," Somaiya said in a press conference.
Kish Corporate company was "formed by Pednekar by submitting false documents," he said, alleging that the company got Covid centre contracts worth crores of rupees.
The court has ordered the accused to appear on February 6, he said, adding that he will demand that the case be tried in a fast-track court.
"Mahalakshmi Race Court covid centre scam is of ₹100 crore. Before admitting a single patient, the centre was closed," he further alleged.
A case was registered against Shiv Sena (UddhavThackeray) faction leader Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar and his company on a complaint lodged by him, Somaiya said.
The company took crores of rupees from the Municipal Corporation for a year, he alleged.
Kishori Pednekar's brother Sanjay Andhari had also got a contract worth crores of rupees on behalf of Kish company, he claimed.
(With inputs from agencies)
