Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh granted relief by Supreme Court

Param Bir Singh is facing at least five extortion cases in Mumbai and Thane. In March last year he had accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption
Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a case related to the allegations of misconduct and corruption.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case related to the allegations of misconduct and corruption against the top Mumbai cop.
A bench of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said that the interim order will continue till March 24.
Earlier the top court had directed the Maharashtra government to completely hold back the ongoing investigation against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the allegations of misconduct and corruption.
A bench expressed concern over the "messy state of affairs" highlighted by the ongoing legal battle between Singh with the state administration and said that "it is a very unfortunate situation".
Last month, Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has claimed ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was the "mastermind" of the last year's bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai and subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Deshmukh's claim is part of the ED's supplementary charge-sheet in a money laundering case in which the senior NCP leader and his two sons have been named as accused.
Param Bir Singh is facing at least five extortion cases in Mumbai and Thane. In March last year he had accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. In December 2021 Singh was suspended from service.
