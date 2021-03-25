Subscribe
Home >News >India >EX-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves Bombay HC seeking probe against Deshmukh

EX-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves Bombay HC seeking probe against Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Earlier, Singh in his petition in Supreme Court challenged his transfer and sought CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
  • The Apex court refused to entertain his plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday filed a petition in Bombay High Court, as per ANI.

Earlier, Singh in his petition in Supreme Court challenged his transfer and sought CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. However, the Apex court refused to entertain his plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Deshmukh.

Earlier, Singh in his petition in Supreme Court challenged his transfer and sought CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. However, the Apex court refused to entertain his plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged corruption claims levelled by him against Deshmukh.

"Liberty to approach the High Court granted," the top court said in its order today. The SC said that there is no doubt that the matter is "quite serious" but Singh should approach the Bombay HC first.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said he would welcome a probe if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray orders any into former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

"I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order a probe into Param Bir Singh's allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe," Deshmukh tweeted

Singh had made corruption allegations against Deshmukh last week in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the eight-page letter, he alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to collect 100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. However, Deshmukh had denied all allegations saying that he will file a defamation case against the former Mumbai police commissioner for accusing him of corruption.

"The allegations made by Singh are false and I am filing a case of defamation against him," Deshmukh said.

(With inputs from agencies)

