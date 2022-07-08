Ex-NSE CEO, former top cop Pandey in new CBI case2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 11:38 PM IST
- In the NSE scam, some brokers got faster access to the NSE systems, data and trading at the cost of the broader market
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered an FIR against former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former heads of the NSE for allegedly tapping the phones of employees between 2009 and 2017. The case is related to the NSE co-location scam.