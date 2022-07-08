Ex-NSE  CEO, former  top  cop  Pandey in new CBI  case

In the co-location scam, some brokers got faster access to the NSE systems, data and trading at the cost of the broader market. “In furtherance to the conspiracy, the said private company was allegedly engaged in the guise of conducting ‘periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities‘ at the NSE. It was further alleged that top officials of the NSE issued agreement/work orders in favour of said private company and illegally intercepted phone calls of employees by installing machines, in contravention of provisions under the Indian Telegraph Act," CBI said in a statement.