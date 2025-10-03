Ex-NSG commando Bajrang Singh, once part of 26/11 anti-terror operation, is now ‘kingpin of gaanja smuggling racket’

The Rajasthan Police arrested a former National Security Guard (NSG) commando for allegedly being the kingpin of a cannabis smuggling racket, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Ex-NSG commando Bajrang Singh had participated in the 26/11 anti-terror operation in Mumbai.

Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar said Bajrang Singh was arrested late Wednesday night from Ratangarh in Churu.

'Caught with 200 kg of gaanja' Police said Bajrang Singh was allegedly involved in smuggling 'gaanja' from Telangana and Odisha into Rajasthan and was caught with 200 kg of the substance.

Bajrang Singh, the alleged "drug kingpin", belonged to Rajasthan's Sikar district and carried a bounty of ₹25,000, police said.

'Operation Gaanjaney' Inspector General of Police Vikas Kumar added that the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully carried out 'Operation Gaanjaney' that led to Singh's arrest.

The ATS and ANTF teams had been monitoring his movements for nearly two months.

Despite his attempts to evade arrest, using fake mobile IDs and hiding in remote villages, technical intelligence and ground-level informers helped trace him to Churu.

"This operation was a result of weeks of planning and intelligence sharing. The arrest of a hardened operative like Bajrang is a significant achievement in neutralising the terror-narcotics nexus in Rajasthan," the IGP said.

Who is Bajrang Singh? Officials told PTI that Bajrang left studies after Class 10 and joined the Border Security Force (BSF), where he served briefly before being discharged.

Later, Singh served for seven years as an NSG commando.

He was part of the network during the 2008 anti-terror operation in Mumbai serial blasts case, known as the 26/11 terror attack.

In 2021, IGP Kumar said, Singh's political ambitions also became evident when he tried to push his wife into contesting local elections.

However, the attempt failed. But it gave him exposure to local circles and strengthened his influence.