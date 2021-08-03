NEW DELHI: In a major boost to India's exports of farm produce, consignments of mineral rich ‘dragon fruit’, sourced from farmers of Gujarat and West Bengal, have found their way to markets in the United Kingdom and Kingdom of Bahrain for the first time. In India, dragon fruit is also referred to as Kamalam.

“The consignment of exotic fruit exported to London was sourced from farmers of Kutch region and exported by APEDA registered packhouse in Bharuch, Gujarat, while the consignment of ‘dragon fruit’ exported to Kingdom of Bahrain was sourced from the farmers of West Midnapore (West Bengal) and exported by APEDA registered enterprises, Kolkata," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

In June, a consignment of dragon fruit sourced from farmers of Tadasar village, Sangli district, Maharashtra, was exported to Dubai by APEDA recognised exporters.

Production of dragon fruit commenced in India in the early 1990s, and was grown in home gardens. Due to its high export value, the exotic fruit has become increasingly popular in recent years and has been taken up for cultivation by farmers in different states. There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

At present, dragon fruit is mostly grown in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. West Bengal is new to this exotic fruit.

Scientifically referred to as Hylocereusundatus, the dragon fruit is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam.

The cultivation of dragon fruit requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils. The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It can help in repairing the cell damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation, and also improve the digestive system. Since the fruit has spikes and petals resembling lotus, it is referred to as ‘Kamalam’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had mentioned about dragon fruit farming in the arid Kutch region of Gujarat. He had congratulated the farmers of Kutch for cultivating the fruit, and ensuring India’s self-sufficiency.

The commerce ministry has said APEDA is making efforts to export it to other European countries to make it more remunerative for farmers. APEDA promotes exports of agricultural & processed food products by providing assistance to exporters under various components such as infrastructure development, quality development and market development.

