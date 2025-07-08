Ex-Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad wants to visit Junagadh in Gujarat. Know why

Former Pakistani cricket captain Mushtaq Mohammad expressed his wish to visit the place where he was born in India. The 81-year-old was born in Junagadh, Gujarat and moved to Karachi when he was six years old.

Mushtaq visited India twice during his playing career, first in 1961 for a Test tour, then again in 1978 for a Dilip Sardesai benefit match in Ahmedabad.

He intended to visit Junagarh on both occasions. However, his schedule prevented it and decades later, it still remains an unfulfilled dream.

Speaking to PTI regarding his wish to visit the place where he was born, Mustaq said, “I would love to go to the place where was I born and grew up in. The nearest I came to visiting Junagadh was when I played the Dilip Sardesai benefit game in Ahmedabad. I could have taken the train to Junagadh but the schedule was so tight. Unfortunately, I could not return after that.”

Notably, Mushtaq informed that he is still connected to his Gujarati roots through language. He understands Gujarati well but struggles to speak it fluently.

The former cricketer is currently settled in Birmingham. He had earlier wished to attend the wedding of his close friend Bishan Singh Bedi's daughter; however, he did not receive his visa on time.

On friendship with Bishan Singh Bedi Mushtaq also spoke about his friend Bedi, who passed away in 2023. The former Pakistan all-rounder still credits Bedi for transforming him into a leg-spinner, especially when no one else supported or believed in his bowling talent.

Expressing gratitude to Bedi, the former Pakistani cricketer told PTI, “Great man... I played for Northamptonshire and Bishan Singh Bedi played for Northamptonshire. We lived together for six years at Northampton. I learned lot from him. He made me a bowler which I wasn't. ”

