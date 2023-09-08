Expansion of G20, Ukraine war statement on India priority list2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:22 AM IST
India, which has centred its G20 presidency around the concerns of the Global South, will view the inclusion of the African Union as a significant achievement
NEW DELHI : India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.
