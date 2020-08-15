Subscribe
Home >News >India >Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST PTI

One-third of the one lakh new cadets will be girls, the prime minister says

NEW DELHI : The expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

One-third of the one lakh new cadets will be girls, the prime minister said in his Independence Day speech

"Now, expansion of the NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts. Under this mission, one lakh NCC cadets will receive special training. Of this, one-third will be girls," Modi told the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

