White label ATMs set to drive ATM spread in tier III to VI centres: Karad

White label ATMs set to drive ATM spread in tier III to VI centres: Karad1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:27 PM IST
To expand ATM access in the country, the Reserve Bank of India has granted permission to non-bank entities to establish, own, and operate White Label ATMs nationwide. This move is aimed at enhancing banking services‘ reach and promoting financial inclusion.
New Delhi: White Label ATMs (WLAs) are expected to drive ATM spread across India with a greater focus on tier III to VI centres, said Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
