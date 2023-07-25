White label ATMs set to drive ATM spread in tier III to VI centres: Karad

In another significant move, the RBI, through a circular on 7 March 2019, encouraged non-bank players‘ participation in the ATM industry by granting WLAOs several privileges. These include the direct purchase of wholesale cash from the Reserve Bank’s (issue offices) and currency chests, sourcing cash from scheduled banks, offering bill payment and Interoperable cash deposit services, displaying advertisements related to non-financial products/services, and permitting banks to issue co-branded ATM cards in partnership with authorized WLAOs, thereby extending the benefit of ’on-us‘ transactions to WLAs.