ERNAKULAM : Nine repatriation flights from Tajikistan will arrive at Cochin International Airport or Kochi airport on Sunday, carrying 1620 passengers stranded in the central Asian country, 40 chartered flights will start to fly to multiple Kerala airports from Gulf nations starting Monday.

Every fourth Indian who has migrated to the Gulf region is supposed to be a Keralite, according to official estimates. Every fifth house in Kerala belongs to a person who has migrated to the Gulf. Their remittances, which crossed ₹1 trillion in 2019, make up 36% of Kerala’s gross state domestic product and is equivalent to 60% of the state’s debt.

Jobs lost, stranded and worried about coronavirus infection, global Keralites have banded together through influential expat-networks. Given the shortage of official repatriation flights, they are planning to return home en-masse by booking private jet services, once the realm of celebrities or the corporate elite who do not mind paying an extra fee for privacy or security.

Over two lakh expat Keralites have turned to book chartered flights to get back home in June itself, and 812 of them have been given permission so far, according to data from the state government. In contrast, only 360 repatriation flights are operated by the central government as part of the official rescue mission ‘Vande Bharat’ for stranded Indians overseas.

Meanwhile, argued as a precaution, the worried state government has put a rider to limit the crowd. K. Elangovan, the principal secretary of Norka, a nodal agency on expat arrivals, has issued a direction stating that only passengers who have been tested negative for covid-19 infection should be allowed to board such charted flights. With only hours to go for the takeoff of many private services, the direction has created a furore in the state. Expats and opposition parties have attacked the rider, citing it would make the return travels nearly impossible for many. Oddly, even as the charter flights need to mandatorily follow the direction, it does not exist for the official repatriation flights. They also point out that it goes against the spirit of the announcement made by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the floor of the state assembly on 11 March, where he wholeheartedly welcomed Malayalee expats returning from foreign countries due to coronavirus.

“It is a difficult suggestion to execute practically. First of all, it is hard to get results within 48 hours. So for flights chartered in advance, it will be a major burden for poor organisations like ours who have already booked," said Prasanth Alappuzha, who is working on such rescue missions, on Facebook.

Another expat, Sajeer Kodiyathoor broke down with emotions while interviewed by a regional news channel on the impact the rider could make. “(The government should realise) these chartered flights are not used by some movie stars or wealthy people. The fact is 80% of them are gathering money by desperate means like borrowing to realise the trip for their families. I don’t have to go far to find an example. My mother can’t sleep out of this fear (over the pandemic). So I’ve to give her some medicines to sleep," he said.

The government has cited health and social concerns to make such a rider. “The overall infection rate among the returnees from the Middle East countries has risen to 3% with returnees in some of the countries reporting as high as 6% infection upon arrival in Kerala. This clearly shows that, those co-passengers who were not infected earlier have been exposed to these infected persons during the travel and could have become asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus," said Elangovan in the direction.

“This will lead to an alarming spread of infection in Kerala, if effective remedial measures are not put in place. In a state with high density of population, the spread of infection will lead to serious consequences for the people of Kerala," he added.

Despite a large-scale return of expats from foreign countries and other Indian states, Kerala has managed to be safe from local community spread so far, according to official estimates— less than 10% of the state’s 1,342 active cases were infected through local contacts. Bulk of the cases came from the around 2,20,000 persons who arrived in Kerala from within the country and abroad. Roughly 64% of them were from highly infected covid-19 ‘red zones.’

After the outcry from expats, the government said a final decision on this matter is not yet taken. “The chief minister has suggested that we take a final call on this after discussing it in the call with the Prime Minister on Tuesday. What we have said is purely in view of the security of the travellers," said Kerala's health minister KK Shailaja to reporters.

“If there is a positive person in a flight, the majority of others who are negative may be at risk of infections. That is why we said that they should get a certificate. Center would be able to set up facilities in foreign countries for testing, we will check those options in Tuesday’s meeting," she said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated