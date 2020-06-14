Expats to return en-masse in charter flights, Kerala throws in a rider

Meanwhile, argued as a precaution, the worried state government has put a rider to limit the crowd. K. Elangovan, the principal secretary of Norka, a nodal agency on expat arrivals, has issued a direction stating that only passengers who have been tested negative for covid-19 infection should be allowed to board such charted flights. With only hours to go for the takeoff of many private services, the direction has created a furore in the state. Expats and opposition parties have attacked the rider, citing it would make the return travels nearly impossible for many. Oddly, even as the charter flights need to mandatorily follow the direction, it does not exist for the official repatriation flights. They also point out that it goes against the spirit of the announcement made by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the floor of the state assembly on 11 March, where he wholeheartedly welcomed Malayalee expats returning from foreign countries due to coronavirus.