Expect 30% dip in revenue at temples this year: Karnataka minister

BENGALURU : Kota Srinivas Pujari, Karnataka's minister for Muzrai, fisheries, ports and inland department on Monday said that the two month-long lockdown due to covid-19, would see a revenue shortfall of at least 30% of its annual estimates of around ₹600 crore.

"In a year, we see revenue of around ₹550-600 crore and the lockdown in April and May will see a shortfall of around 30%," Pujari said.

His statements come at a time when the fund crunch in Karnataka is getting severe due to reduction in state's share in central taxes, pending dues in goods and services taxes and the impact on the economy due to the 70-day nationwide lockdown that brought life and business to a standstill.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has been eager to reopen most categories of business and activities in the state despite the sharp spike in covid- 19 cases.

The chief minister on Monday said that he was hopeful that the centre would soon release funds to Karnataka.

The state is yet to release data on total losses in Karnataka due to the lockdown.

Karnataka had taken a decision to reopen all places of worship from 1 June. But this had to be extended by a week after the Ministry of Home Affairs specified that it would be allowed to reopen after 8 June.

Pujari said that the government will permit all temples to reopen post 8 June.

He said that Kollur Mookambika temple had seen a revenue shortfall of ₹14 crore due to the lockdown.

The lockdown had forced cancellations of marriages and other events at temples.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated