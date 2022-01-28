This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As currently, the interest rates of banks are at their lowest, the PNB MD said, ‘expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from the next month’
The Punjab National Bank MD and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao on Friday said that an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates can be expected from the next month. Air India's dues of about ₹4000 crores have been recovered, he said.
As currently, the interest rates of banks are at their lowest, the PNB MD told the news agency ANI, “expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from next month."
On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.
In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at ₹97,258.67 crore by the end of December 2021, as against ₹94,479.33 crore in the year-ago period.
However, the net NPA ratio rose to 4.90 per cent ( ₹33,878.56 crore), from 4.03 per cent ( ₹26,598.13 crore).
