Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from next month: PNB chief

Expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from next month: PNB chief

Punjab National Bank managing director and CEO S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao said an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates can be expected from next month.
2 min read . 12:41 PM IST Livemint

  • As currently, the interest rates of banks are at their lowest, the PNB MD said, ‘expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from the next month’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Punjab National Bank MD and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao on Friday said that an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates can be expected from the next month. Air India's dues of about 4000 crores have been recovered, he said.

The Punjab National Bank MD and CEO SS Mallikarjuna Rao on Friday said that an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates can be expected from the next month. Air India's dues of about 4000 crores have been recovered, he said.

As currently, the interest rates of banks are at their lowest, the PNB MD told the news agency ANI, “expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from next month."

As currently, the interest rates of banks are at their lowest, the PNB MD told the news agency ANI, “expect an increase of 25-30 basis points in interest rates from next month."

“Air India's dues of about 4000 crores have been recovered. All the outstanding amount from Air India has been paid off," he added.

“Air India's dues of about 4000 crores have been recovered. All the outstanding amount from Air India has been paid off," he added.

Meanwhile, the shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

Meanwhile, the shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The stock jumped 3.16 per cent to 42.40 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 3.03 per cent to 42.40.

The stock jumped 3.16 per cent to 42.40 on the BSE. At the NSE, it gained 3.03 per cent to 42.40.

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, as bad loans marginally declined.

Punjab National Bank on Thursday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December, as bad loans marginally declined.

The country's second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's second-largest public sector lender had earned a net profit of 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to 22,026.02 crore, as against 23,298.53 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income during October-December 2021 declined to 22,026.02 crore, as against 23,298.53 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank witnessed slight improvement by cutting its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances to 12.88 per cent from 12.99 per cent by the same period a year ago.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at 97,258.67 crore by the end of December 2021, as against 94,479.33 crore in the year-ago period.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at 97,258.67 crore by the end of December 2021, as against 94,479.33 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net NPA ratio rose to 4.90 per cent ( 33,878.56 crore), from 4.03 per cent ( 26,598.13 crore).

However, the net NPA ratio rose to 4.90 per cent ( 33,878.56 crore), from 4.03 per cent ( 26,598.13 crore).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!