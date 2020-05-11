Expect financial package for industry in 2-3 days, says Nitin Gadkari

Road transport and highways ministry Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the government will soon announce a financial package for the industry to help them tide through the covid-19 crisis.

“In two-three days somewhere expecting a package from the government, we are waiting for that," Gadkari said in a video conference with members of industry and commerce of Telangana.

Gadkari, who is also the minister of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) said that the ministry has already sent recommendations for relief measures to the finance ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Last month, Gadkari had said that the government is working on a ₹1 trillion package to ensure timely refunds of dues to small businesses hit by the covid-19-led lockdown.

Micro small and medium entertainment (MSME) sector, which employs millions of people, have been worst hit by the nationwide lockdown that brought the economic activity to a halt. While the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have announced few measures to support the poor, farmers and small businesses, more measures to support each and every sector is in the offing.

Gadkari also said that while the government will continue to support the industry, they will have to understand that the government finances are also under strain.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated