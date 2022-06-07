Expect higher EPFO returns if authorities remove equity-linked investment cap

If the equity investment limit rises to 25 per cent, the EPFO may pump ₹3,000 crore in the stock market every month. EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) have been concerned that an 85:15 proportion with debt and equity fund don't leave managers with many options and a higher rate can't be expected if the equity cap is limited to only 15%. Currently, EPFO invests in equity via exchange traded funds (ETFs) and earned 37.66% and 53.15% capital gains after redeeming its part of its investment in previous two occasions in 2018 and in 2020. In 2020-21, the EPFO earned a total of ₹72,812 crore on investments from both debt and equity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}