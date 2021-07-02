India expects that European Union will consider Indians vaccinated in the donestuc domestic vaccination drive at par with those vaccinated within the bloc, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The statement comes as India tries to convince the European Union to include those vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin as in the latter's exemption list for its vaccine passport.

Recently, nine European countries, including Austria, Germany, Iceland, Greece, Slovenia, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and Estonia, said that they will allow Indians inoculated with Covishield to visit.

"Our expectation is that Indians vaccinated through our domestic vaccination program would be treated at par with those vaccinated in the EU and vaccination certificate would be recognized by EU on a reciprocal basis," said MEA spokersperson Bachi.

On vaccine production and availability, the current priority is to purpose domestic production as part of the domestic vaccination program, said Bachi. Government is making all efforts to augment vaccine production, the MEA spokesperson added.

In light of use of drones by terror outfits to target India, the MEA spokersperson confirmed that drones were spotted over the Indian Consulate in Islamabad.

"A drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 26. This has been taken up officially with the Government of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security," Bagchi said.

Attackers used two explosives-laden drones to target the Indian Air Force station in Jammu earlier this week. This was the first such incident recorded in India. Since then, drones have been prohibited and apprehended in several parts of the nation under cautionary measures.

Regarding extradition trials of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, Bagchi asserted that India is closely monitoring the proceedings in both cases.

MEA also categorically denied reports that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met a Taliban leader. Such reports are false and mischievous, Bagchi clarified.

