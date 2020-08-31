Home >News >India >Expect negative growth in four quarters in FY21: India Ratings Chief Economist

Expect negative growth in four quarters in FY21: India Ratings Chief Economist

Updated: 31 Aug 2020, 03:33 PM IST Livemint

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, the eco... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout