Expect negative growth in four quarters in FY21: India Ratings Chief Economist

Updated: 31 Aug 2020, 03:33 PM IST

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, the economic activity is yet to return to normal. With lockdowns in some states, mobility continues to remain limited. Some sectors are not allowed to open up due to the fear of contagion due to the virus. Ahead of the official announcement of the GDP data, India Ratings Chief Economist Devendra Kumar Pant tells Mint that he expects a contraction of 17% year-on-year in the April-June quarter. Pant expects the de-growth to continue in every quarter of the current fiscal and the economic recovery will be shaped like a tick mark.