Expect prolonged monsoon this year, above normal rains in September: IMD

“The cumulative monsoon rainfall was 9.2 per cent above the long-period average (LPA) up to September 2. Record total area sown under kharif crops and healthy live storage in major reservoirs bodes well for the rabi season. Kharif harvest in the third quarter contributes to almost one-third of the GVA (gross value added) in agriculture in India," the report said, adding that a bumper kharif harvest will provide the much needed boost to the GDP in the current fiscal.