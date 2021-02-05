NEW DELHI : The government is expecting a private investment of as much as ₹30,000 crore in the financial year 2021-22 through hybrid annuity mode (HAM) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Friday.

The government is looking at additional fund generation sources for highways projects, apart from the budgetary and internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR).

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

“In addition to the budgetary resources and internal and extra-budgetary resources, additional fund generation sources are being tapped for highway projects and an expected private investment of ₹30,000 crore in 2021-22 through HAM and BOT projects," Aramane said.

He over the last few months, the government had rolled out several reforms to address concerns of key stakeholders in the sector—contractors, developers and concessionaires. “Now I see a deluge of response in both BOT and HAM. We have also reduced the eligibility criteria for HAM contractors, which is bringing in new players," he said.

Also, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has monetised two bundles of TOT (toll-operate-transfer) comprising nine projects each with a length of 681 and 566 km and received a bid amount of ₹9,681 crore and ₹5,011 crore, respectively. Bidding for two TOT bundles in the total length of about 54 km and 106 km are underway, he said.

Besides, InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) mechanism is being launched to generate funds from foreign and domestic institutional investors, and five operational roads have been identified to be transferred to InvIT. The issue may take place in March 2021 to raise expected funds of ₹5,000 crore, Armane said.

Higher allocation to the highways sector in Budget 2021-22 will help in faster implementation of projects, he said. The Union Budget 2021-22 has provided an enhanced outlay of ₹1.18 lakh crore for the highways sector, up 30% as compared to last year.

By March 2022, the government said it would award another 8,500 km and complete an additional 11,000 km of national highway corridors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via