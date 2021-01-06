Expect the unexpected from PM Modi: Pranab notes in book

Modi’s working style is again highlighted in the chapter Path-Breaking Decisions: Story of Demonetisation and GST, where he says he was not surprised when Modi made the public announcement on demonetization without discussion, as it was in sync with his style. He clarifies that he was unaware of the move prior to 8 November, 2016 and adds that demonetization could not have been done with prior consultations with opposition parties and lawmakers as suddenness and surprise were must for such a move.