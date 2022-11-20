In the absence of any cues, the market remained range-bound, and it will now seek guidance before the F&O expiry, according to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd. The market is currently taking a breather after a protracted run-up, which means there is a good chance of an upside breakout. But in the larger market, we are witnessing profit-booking, he said.

