Expected ₹2,000, got '1 paisa'? PM-Kisan SMS leaves Maharashtra farmer confused

A paisa for your thought? A Maharashtra PM-Kisan Yojana beneficiary was left confused on when they received an SMS on their phone which said that they had received just one paisa as part of the installment, and not the ₹2,000 that they were promised.

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The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme promises ₹2,000 to its beneficiaries every quarter.

The Agriculture department has clarified that the ‘1 paisa’ message was a glitch and that the correct amount has been disbursed to the Maharashtra farmer, according to PTI report.

The beneficiary, 65-year-old Lakshmibai from Jevanala village in Bhandara district, received the SMS earlier this week, causing confusion within her family over the status of the government assistance.

Family feared PM-Kisan instalment had not arrived

Speaking to news channels on Monday, Lakshmibai's son, Khemraj Girepunje, said the family was taken aback after the notification showed a credit of just ₹0.01 under the PM-Kisan scheme.

He said the timing of the message added to their anxiety as they were relying on the instalment to purchase seeds and fertilisers for the kharif cultivation season.

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The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme provides eligible farmers with financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually, distributed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000.

Agriculture Department says payment was successful The Maharashtra Agriculture Department moved quickly to address the confusion, clarifying on Tuesday that the SMS did not reflect the actual transaction.

Bhandara district agriculture officer Sangita Mane said the message appeared to have been generated because of a technical glitch. She added that official records showed the beneficiary's bank account had been credited with the standard ₹2,000 instalment without any issue.

According to the department, the error was limited to the notification received by the farmer and did not affect the transfer of funds.

Why the PM-Kisan payment matters during the kharif season The incident comes at a critical time for farmers across Maharashtra as many begin purchasing agricultural inputs for the kharif cropping season.

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For beneficiaries who depend on PM-Kisan assistance to meet immediate cultivation expenses, delays or confusing payment notifications can create uncertainty, particularly when funds are needed for seeds, fertilisers and other essential farm inputs.

While officials have confirmed that Lakshmibai received the correct amount, the episode highlights how technical glitches in payment alerts can cause unnecessary concern among beneficiaries awaiting government support.

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