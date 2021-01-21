Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala tests positive for Covid-19

"She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever. Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturation level is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now," Kumar told reporters. According to him, she took a stroll in the morning. Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed here on learning about her illness, told reporters she was stable. "I got the reliable information that her health is stable. Doctors are looking after her very well.Good care is given. They are monitoring her," Dhinakaran said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}