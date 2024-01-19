Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra who was expelled from Lok Sabha last month due to alleged unethical conduct, vacated her government bungalow in Delhi at 10 am today, January 19, Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former TMC MP has been served an eviction notice by the Directorate of Estates (DoE) to vacate her government bungalow weeks after she was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP over the cash-for-query scam.

“House number 9B Telegraph Lane occupied by Ms. Mahua Moitra was fully vacated by 10 am this morning 19/1/2023 and possession handed over by her lawyers to Directorate of Estates who are inspecting and engaged in due process. Premises were vacated before authorities arrived and no “ eviction"took place at all," her counsel said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The notice of Office of the Estate Officer and Assistant Director of Estates (Litigation), Directorate of Estates reads "The Applicant vide Letter dated 08.01.2024 requested to initiate eviction proceedings against, you under the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971..."

"Since the eviction notice was issued to her [Mahua Moitra] on Tuesday, a team of officials from the directorate of estates will now be sent to ensure that the government bungalow is vacated at the earliest," a source told PTI.

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. The DoE then issued a notice to Mahua Moitra, seeking her response on why she had not vacated the bungalow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another notice was issued to the former TMC MP on January 12. On Wednesday, January 17, Mahua Moitra has now been served an eviction notice to vacate her government bungalow.

On January 4, the Delhi High Court asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.

Justice Subramoniun Prasad had noted that the rules allowed her to stay at the bungalow for up to six months if certain charges are paid. It said the DoE shall decide her case after applying its own mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra was expelled as an MP after she was held guilty of "unethical conduct" for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him.

Mahua Moitra also allegedly accepted bribes to pose questions at the Lok Sabha against businessman Gautam Adani.

