Expelled senior diplomat in Canada is head of RAW: Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Canada has expelled a senior Indian diplomat amid allegations of Indian government's involvement in Canadian Khalistani leader's murder.
In a startling development that has sent ripples through diplomatic circles, Canada has expelled an Indian diplomat in the wake of Canada levelling serious allegations against the Indian government for its supposed involvement in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani leader, near Vancouver in June.