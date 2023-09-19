In a startling development that has sent ripples through diplomatic circles, Canada has expelled an Indian diplomat in the wake of Canada levelling serious allegations against the Indian government for its supposed involvement in the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani leader, near Vancouver in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE Updates Citing "credible allegations", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency parliamentary session that his administration believes Indian agents could be linked to Nijjar's murder.

Trudeau urged India to assist in the investigation, emphasising that any form of foreign government's involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen is a blatant violation of Canada's sovereignty.

While the Canadian Prime Minister stopped short of directly accusing India, Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie acted swiftly, announcing the immediate expulsion of a senior Indian diplomat. She identified the diplomat as the head of India's foreign intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AFP reported.

Also Read: Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder in Canada: What we know so far Although the name of the expelled diplomat remains undisclosed, the impact of the expulsion is expected to put a significant strain on the already tenuous relationship between Canada and India.

Nijjar was shot multiple times in his vehicle, situated within the premises of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Authorities, led by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), are currently pursuing multiple suspects in the case. Timothy Pierotti, an IHIT official, stated that while there's much public conjecture about the motive behind the killing, the investigation will follow where the evidence leads.

Canada is home to a significant Sikh population, and according to various Indian authorities, there are marginal factions within this community that continue to support the concept of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state.

(With AFP inputs)