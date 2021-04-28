OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been designated as the Finance Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.

He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

The senior-most officer among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

