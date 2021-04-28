Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
T V Somanathan is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
T V Somanathan is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been designated as the Finance Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.
Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan has been designated as the Finance Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday said.
He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
He is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
The senior-most officer among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the Finance Secretary.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Somanathan, Secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance as the Finance Secretary, the order said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.