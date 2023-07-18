New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a committee of experts to carry out safety inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway.

The committee is currently visiting the site and will conclude their study by 20 July. It will submit the report within 10 days after the conclusion of the visit, the ministry of road transport & highway said.

The moves comes in the wake of growing complaints about the safety of travel on the expressway after a number of road accidents were reported since it was opened for traffic.

Opened to traffic in March 2023, the 118 km long Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway encompasses a portion of NH-275. NHAI had engaged state-of-the-art technologies in building the highway.

The highway has cut travel time between the two cities in the state of Karnataka by almost half to just 75 minutes. The highway is a testimony of India’s rapidly transforming road infrastructure and NHAI’s commitment to create world class national highway network.

According to the ministry, the corridor also entails fur rail overbridges, nine major bridges, 40 minor bridges, 89 underpasses and overpasses. Six bypasses have been constructed to the towns of Bidadi, Ramnagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna to resolve the problem of traffic congestion and to ease the traffic movement of public.

The access-controlled highway also provides inter-state connectivity to Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and Kerala, decongesting cities of Coorg, Srirangapatna, Wayanad and Ooty