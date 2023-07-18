Expert committee to conduct safety inspection of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The moves comes in the wake of growing complaints about the safety of travel on the expressway after a number of road accidents were reported since it was opened for traffic.
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constituted a committee of experts to carry out safety inspection of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway.
